Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$43.09

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$41.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$26.78 and a 12-month high of C$42.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.