Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$1,910.57

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,962.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

TSE CSU traded up C$1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,911.15. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,061. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.50 billion and a PE ratio of 93.95. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$1,947.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,824.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

