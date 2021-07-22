Brokerages Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) PT at GBX 2,009.17

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,977.50 ($25.84) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,719.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The company has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

