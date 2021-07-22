Brokers Issue Forecasts for Doximity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

