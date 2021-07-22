Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $747.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.21 million and the lowest is $744.34 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $865.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $8,028,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

