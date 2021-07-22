Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.02

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 31947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

