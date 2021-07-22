Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,615,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cabot by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

