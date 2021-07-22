CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up to $29.15

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $30.44. CAE shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 26,629 shares changing hands.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in CAE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

