Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,484 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.1% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

