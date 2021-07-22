California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

