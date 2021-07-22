California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

