California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.59 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

