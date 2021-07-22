Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

