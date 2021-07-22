Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $47.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.24 million and the highest is $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Camden National stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the first quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

