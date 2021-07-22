Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 11,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,676,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
