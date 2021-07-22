Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 11,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,676,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

