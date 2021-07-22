Canaccord Genuity Boosts Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Price Target to C$0.70

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of THX stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.25 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.