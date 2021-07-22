Canaccord Genuity Boosts Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Price Target to C$0.70

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of THX stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.25 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50.
About Thor Explorations
