Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,754,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,380,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,400,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,821,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,050,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock valued at $228,283,336. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 136,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

