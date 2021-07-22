Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3,553.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $255,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,503,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.04. 1,406,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,997,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

