Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 298,701 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $595,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $7.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.59. 17,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

