Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,331,600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.48% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $907,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 91,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,439. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.