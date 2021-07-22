Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$131.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.