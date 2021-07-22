Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$152.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$131.12 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

