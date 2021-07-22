Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 517 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 110.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,254,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,706,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.