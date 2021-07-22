Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 128.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

