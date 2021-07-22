Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.70. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 199,765 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.