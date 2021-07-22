Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cango worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CANG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Cango Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.