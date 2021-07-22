Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 368 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.