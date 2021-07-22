Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 364 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

