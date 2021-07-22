Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $582.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

