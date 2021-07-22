Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 63,439 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

