Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

