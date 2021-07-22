Captrust Financial Advisors Has $573,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The AZEK were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The AZEK by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The AZEK by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Insiders have sold 236,776 shares of company stock worth $10,632,993 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

