CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.