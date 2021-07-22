Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARR opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

