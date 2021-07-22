Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 940.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

