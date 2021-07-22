Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Raised to $124.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -405.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.