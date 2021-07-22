Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU remained flat at $$10.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

