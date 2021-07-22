Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NAAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 24,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,562. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.