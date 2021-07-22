Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 728,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.