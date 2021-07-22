Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

