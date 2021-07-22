Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Ajax I were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

