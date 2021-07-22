Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

