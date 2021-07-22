Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.10. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

