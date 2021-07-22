Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

