Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,803 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE:WLK opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

