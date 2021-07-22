Caxton Associates LP Invests $362,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

