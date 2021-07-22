Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 184,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,301.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.