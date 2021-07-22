CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.