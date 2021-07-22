Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 20th

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 68,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,845. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

