Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

